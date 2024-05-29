Warwick and Leamington clubs announce partnership to boost women's football across towns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Racing Club Warwick have announced a partnership with Leamington Lions FC.

The Leamington ladies adult team, who won the FA Challenge Vase last season, will play their home games at Racing Club’s home The Church Farm Brewery Ground, in the West Midlands Regional League next season.

Leamington also has the largest girls set-up in the area with a Wildcats section and teams from under-8s through to under-18s.

Racing Club Warwick’s chairman Gary Vella said: “As a club we have to ensure that female football was well represented and that there are good opportunities locally, and with this partnership, and with the new building works allowing us to grow our girls participation, we felt this move to join with an already well established club who can start to utilise our facilities, was the right move for the whole of Warwick District.

Picture courtesy of Racing Club Warwick.

"We are very excited with this partnership and looking forward to seeing many girls and ladies reach new heights.”

Leamington's Paul O'Rafferty added: “Leamington Lions Girls and Ladies Football Club are delighted to announce a partnership with Racing Club Warwick, offering the girls a fantastic opportunity.

"Racing Club have great facilities allowing the Lions to continue to grow.

"As the biggest girls' club in the area, offering football opportunities for players of all abilities this partnership will help us grow both on and off the field, supporting us in achieving our goals and aims with our development plan and the new education programme set to commence in 2025”.

For more information about Racing Club Warwick visit https://www.rcwfc.co.uk/