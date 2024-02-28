Leamington foster carer wins getaway on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A foster carer from Leamington has won a surprise getaway on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Warwickshire County Council’s Foster Carer of the Year 2022, Andrea Hunt, received the heart-warming surprise on the show.

Little did she know, she was part of a special group of foster families being recognised for their contributions.

Andrea has shown unwavering support to unaccompanied asylum-seeking children in Warwickshire, particularly those from Afghanistan – many of whom come to the UK after experiencing terror and abuse.

Andrea became a Warwickshire foster carer 25 years ago and has now fostered more than 100 children.

Talking about being in the audience of Saturday Night Takeaway, Andrea said: “I had absolutely no idea that we were there because of fostering or that I was going to win anything, we thought that we’d just been picked for the audience at random, the team at Saturday Night Takeaway planned it to perfection, we were so shocked.”

During the show, Ant had a surprise in store for Andrea and dozens of other foster carers on the night.

Standing in the audience he told viewers, "Everyone in this section has one thing in common. They’re all foster families and they've fostered over 5,500 children. We think you're incredible, thank you very much."

But the duo had an even bigger surprise for the audience later in the show when all 411 audience members were given the Takeaway Getaway in recognition of their commitment and dedication to helping others.

Andrea added: “We were delighted to have been shown appreciation for our commitment to foster caring and were excited for the show.

"We had no idea that soon we’d all be presented with a holiday.”

Cllr Sue Markham, portfolio holder for children and families at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It brings me immense pride to see the remarkable contributions of individuals like Andrea recognised and celebrated.

"Andrea's selfless dedication to fostering exemplifies the compassion and resilience that defines our foster carers.

“Andrea's story highlights the profound impact that foster carers have on the lives of vulnerable children, offering them hope, stability, and a brighter future.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Andrea and all foster carers for their invaluable service to our community.”