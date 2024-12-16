Leamington fundraiser takes on challenge in memory of Warwick's Evelyn Smith

By Kirstie Smith
Published 16th Dec 2024, 16:35 BST

A fundraiser from Leamington recently completed a charity challenge in memory of Evelyn Smith who would have turned 19 earlier this month.

On December 1, Alex Pearson - the community champion at Morrisons in Leamington – walked 19 miles in aid of charity Evelyn's Gift.

The Warwick-based charity, which was set up in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn Smith who died unexpectedly in 2013, supports community groups and charities with acts of kindness.

Alex was joined on her walk by the deputy mayor of Warwick Cllr Jackie D'Arcry as well as trustees of Evelyn's Gift and Evelyn's parents. Photo suppliedAlex was joined on her walk by the deputy mayor of Warwick Cllr Jackie D'Arcry as well as trustees of Evelyn's Gift and Evelyn's parents. Photo supplied
Alex’s walk took place on the charity’s annual ‘Be Happy Day’ which marks Evelyn’s birthday. This year she would have been marking her 19th birthday.

Alex was joined by the Deputy Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Jackie D'Arcry, as well as trustees of the charity and Evelyn's parents.

The team set off from Morrisons and headed towards Charlecote, through Barford to then to Warwick Castle, where the team, accompanied by Alex’s dogs Chester and Archie, turned on the Christmas light trail.

The team raised more than £250 through the walk, which will be matched by the Morrisons Foundation.

Alex said: “A huge thank you to Warwick Castle who let us turn on the Christmas light trail and finish our 19 miles in the grounds which we have done over the past three years.

"The castle was also lit in purple which is the charity’s colour.

“Thank you to all who tooted and donated to us and helped us raise funds for an amazing charity Evelyn's Gift.”

The walk also marked Alex’s last charity fundraiser for 2024 after also completing 30 miles for Safeline, Walking the Malvern Hills for Together for Short Lives and a tuk tuk challenge for Molly Ollys earlier in the year.

