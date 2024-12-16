Donations to Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light can help people in need at Christmas

Donations to this year’s Leamington Rotary Club’s Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light campaign can help to support people being cared for by the Myton Hospices.

In November 2023, Scott Pace was diagnosed with bowel cancer and was told it had spread to his liver and had small lesions on both of his lungs. Scott, aged just 30, and his family were told no further treatment was available.

Scott was admitted to the Coventry Myton Hospice on December 23 and his family were determined to enjoy their Christmas together.

Scott’s mum Sheena said: “We were unsure how long Scott would be with us but the main goal was to keep him as pain free and comfortable as possible.

The Myton Hospices saw to it that Scott Pace and his family could enjoy a final Christmas Dinner together last year. Pictures supplied.

"The Myton Hospices was mentioned, and initially Scott didn’t want to go as he thought it was where old people went to die, but his brother Alex and a friend took him to Coventry Myton Hospice.

"Whilst they were outside, Scott said he would be happy to be there for Christmas.

"On Christmas Day, we cooked our Christmas meal of a roast duck and potatoes to bring to Scott with Myton providing vegetables for our feast. “We enjoyed some port – a Christmas tradition of ours – and we had our family Christmas, the four of us together making the most of what was likely to be our last Christmas Day together.

“We will be forever grateful to Myton and the amazing staff who gave up their own Christmas Day to enable us to celebrate with each other, with Scott being as comfortable and pain free as possible.

The Leamington Tree of Light in 2022. Picture supplied.

"The day will be one we’ll always remember.”

To donate and dedicate the names of loved ones, post one of the coupons to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information desk in the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council office at the Civic Centre by January 3rd.

Coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall and Pump Rooms in Leamington, and in Whitnash at the Civic Centre, library, Blenz café and St Margaret's church.

To donate online visit www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight