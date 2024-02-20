Leamington gallery invites refugees to be interviewed for Ukraine exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington gallery is inviting refugees from around the world to take part in video interviews as part of its new exhibition.

These interviews will take place as part of Artstrail’s 24.2.24 Ukraine exhibition, highlighting diverse stories of resilience and hope.

The exhibition is being held to mark two years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

One of the pieces in Artstrail in Leamington's 24.2.24 Ukraine exhibition.

It showcases photography and children’s paintings from Ukraine - which have not been displayed in the UK before - and stories of resilience from the Ukrainian community, offering a deeply moving experience.

It also features an interactive art installation as a platform to allow visitors to anonymously leave messages to world leaders, promoting a dialogue between our community and global policymakers.