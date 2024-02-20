Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A chef who won an award for his plant-based food has opened his own vegan café in Leamington.

Chris Woodward, 38, had a 15-year career in corporate events in London before he started working at The Pod in Coventry, which won a Vegan Taste Award in Coventry and Warwickshire's Foodie Awards 2023.

He has now decided to go it alone and opened The Kitchen at Brixton Yoga in Binswood Street.

Chris Woodward has opened The Kitchen vegan café at Brixton Yoga in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Chris said: “It's really exciting to open in Leamington.

"There's a great community spirit in the town and when I opened last week all the customers were so supportive.

“We'll be serving breakfasts, lunches, coffee and cakes and while the café will be fully plant-based we want everyone to feel welcome.”