New vegan café opens at yoga centre in Leamington
A chef who won an award for his plant-based food has opened his own vegan café in Leamington.
Chris Woodward, 38, had a 15-year career in corporate events in London before he started working at The Pod in Coventry, which won a Vegan Taste Award in Coventry and Warwickshire's Foodie Awards 2023.
He has now decided to go it alone and opened The Kitchen at Brixton Yoga in Binswood Street.
Chris said: “It's really exciting to open in Leamington.
"There's a great community spirit in the town and when I opened last week all the customers were so supportive.
“We'll be serving breakfasts, lunches, coffee and cakes and while the café will be fully plant-based we want everyone to feel welcome.”
The Kitchen is open from Tuesday to Friday from 08am to 9pm and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8am to 5pm.