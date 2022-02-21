Leamington gym to host free talk on all-important gut health with industry expert

A Leamington gym is hosting a free talk open to the public on gut health with a top industry expert.

Physical Formula, in Rigby Close on the Heathcote Industrial Estate, has invited nutritionist Rebecca Winters to give the talk on the part of our bodies which influences 'every aspect of our health and wellbeing'.

During the event, which will take place on Monday February 28 from 7pm to 8.30pm, Rebecca will discuss the role the gut microbiome plays, how it impacts our ability to maintain a healthy weight, the role it plays in our mental health, what it really means if we are bloated and how to ease IBS symptoms, the link between a healthy gut and glowing skin, the role supplements play in achieving optimal gut health and the crucial our gut plays in developing a robust immune system.

Olivia Kreigenfeld of Physical Formula and nutritionist and gut health expert Rebecca Winters.

Olivia Kreigenfeld, a nutritionist and fitness trainer who launched Physical Formula and opened the gym with her partner Martin Browne last year, said: "My passion for nutrition and, in particular, our gut health, started when I was told that I had polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

"Determined not to be on pills for the rest of my life and, living in fear of what the future may hold, I took my recovery plan in a different direction and focused on my gut health and hormonal structure.

"It was then I realised just how important it was to understand and feed our guts in the correct way.

"This subject touches us all and I am so excited for people to have their questioned answered, learn along the way and receive top tips for optimum health."

Physical Formula HQ in Rigby Close, Leamington.

Spaces for the talk are limited and booking is required.

Call 07772 651787 or email [email protected]