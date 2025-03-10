Leamington hairdressers wins national award

Geiko Hair Salon, a staple of the Leamington Spa community for almost 24 years, has been crowned a winner at the prestigious Englands Business Awards

Entrepreneur and owner Paula McIntosh was presented with the award at the Grand Final event in Birmingham late last year.

This national recognition, for Geiko’s ‘commitment to excellence in hairdressing, customer service, and innovation in the beauty industry’,

follows the Park Street salon’s triumph in the regional Warwickshire Awards earlier in 2024.

Geiko owner Paula McIntosh receives the award. Picture supplied.

Paula said: “Winning this award is an incredible honour and a reflection of the hard work, talent, and dedication of our entire team.

"We are immensely grateful to our loyal clients who have supported us over the years, and we look forward to continuing to provide the highest standards of service.”

The Englands Business Awards are renowned for celebrating outstanding businesses that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction across various industries.

For more information about Geiko visit the salon’s website https://www.geiko.co.uk