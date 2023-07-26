Leamington History Group launches new film celebrating cultural diversity in the town

Many Cultures, One Town – the story of post-war Leamington Spa highlights the contribution of different communities to the political, economic and cultural life of the town as a whole.

Leamington History Group has launched its latest film which celebrates the town’s cultural diversity.

The film, which is the fourth in a series of videos created by the history group and local filmmaker Mark Ellis, shows how Leamington recovered after 1945 to become a thriving industrial and tourist town.

A promotional image for Leamington History Group's latest film Many Cultures, One Town – the story of post-war Leamington Spa. Picture courtesy of Leamington History Group

It includes the stories of people who came from Poland, Ireland, India , Pakistan, African and the Caribbean to make Leamington their home – why they came and the challenges they faced building a new life in the town.

Stella Bolitho Leamington History Group Chair said: “This has been our most ambitious project to date, with many members and communities participating. We aimed to create a film which captures Leamington’s history within living memory.

"Mark Ellis, film maker, and Janet Ainley, Leamington History Group member and executor producer, have done an excellent job.

" We were also delighted that so many communities came together to tell their story and their lives in Leamington.”

The launch event was held at the Polish Community Centre this week with many of those who contributed to the film plus guests.The film was made possible thanks to Warwick District Council arts grant funding and contributions by the history group.