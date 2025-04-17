Leamington homelessness charity gets funding boost from new restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Leamington based charity that helps those who are vulnerable and homeless has been given a cash boost after teaming up with a new restaurant in town.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark the opening of Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana in the Parade earlier this month, the team at the restaurant hosted a open evening and invited the Helping Hands team, supported clients, volunteers, and donors as well as the general public.

The event raised £3,295, all of which will go directly to Helping Hands, which works to support those facing homelessness, hardship and isolation across Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark the opening of Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana in the Parade earlier this month, the team at the restaurant hosted a open evening and invited the Helping Hands team, supported clients, volunteers, and donors as well as the general public. Photo supplied

Helping Hands also provides much-needed help through a soup kitchen, skills training and its ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.

The team at Rudy’s will help the charity further by joining one of Helping Hands’ initiatives – the Soup Kitchen Takeover.

These takeovers are an opportunity for local businesses and groups to get hands-on by taking charge of an evening meal service for the people the charity supports.

Jacqui Grove, fundraising and communications coordinator at Helping Hands, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Rudy’s to the Helping Hands family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their generosity and genuine desire to give back is inspiring, and we’re so excited to see what else this partnership might bring in the future.”

Any businesses or restaurants in the area that would like to support Helping Hands by giving their time, services, or fundraising are urged to get in touch with the charity by emailing [email protected]