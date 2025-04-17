Leamington homelessness charity gets funding boost from new restaurant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
To mark the opening of Rudy’s Pizza Napoletana in the Parade earlier this month, the team at the restaurant hosted a open evening and invited the Helping Hands team, supported clients, volunteers, and donors as well as the general public.
The event raised £3,295, all of which will go directly to Helping Hands, which works to support those facing homelessness, hardship and isolation across Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth.
Helping Hands also provides much-needed help through a soup kitchen, skills training and its ‘House2Home’ service, which provides household items that the tenants could not afford to buy themselves.
The team at Rudy’s will help the charity further by joining one of Helping Hands’ initiatives – the Soup Kitchen Takeover.
These takeovers are an opportunity for local businesses and groups to get hands-on by taking charge of an evening meal service for the people the charity supports.
Jacqui Grove, fundraising and communications coordinator at Helping Hands, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Rudy’s to the Helping Hands family.
“Their generosity and genuine desire to give back is inspiring, and we’re so excited to see what else this partnership might bring in the future.”
Any businesses or restaurants in the area that would like to support Helping Hands by giving their time, services, or fundraising are urged to get in touch with the charity by emailing [email protected]