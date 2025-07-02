Leamington hosting market showcasing independent business this week
The Leamington Indie Market will be taking place in Holly Walk on July 4.
Running from 10am to 5pm, the market will host 30 independent traders, selling gifts, crafts, homeware and local produce.
Jamie Probert-Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “The market is delivered in partnership with Warwick District Council, as part of ongoing efforts to support independent businesses and create welcoming, community-focused events in Leamington.
"Holly Walk provides the perfect backdrop for visitors to explore a wide range of talented traders, enjoy the atmosphere, and support independent businesses that make our community so special.”
For more information go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk