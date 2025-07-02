Leamington hosting market showcasing independent business this week

By Kirstie Smith
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 11:06 BST
A market showcasing independent businesses is set to take place in Leamington this week.

The Leamington Indie Market will be taking place in Holly Walk on July 4.

Running from 10am to 5pm, the market will host 30 independent traders, selling gifts, crafts, homeware and local produce.

A market showcasing independent businesses will be taking place in Leamington. Photo by mks-photography-studio.com

Jamie Probert-Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “The market is delivered in partnership with Warwick District Council, as part of ongoing efforts to support independent businesses and create welcoming, community-focused events in Leamington.

"Holly Walk provides the perfect backdrop for visitors to explore a wide range of talented traders, enjoy the atmosphere, and support independent businesses that make our community so special.”

For more information go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk

