Leamington hosting market showcasing independent business this week

A market showcasing independent businesses is set to take place in Leamington this week.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leamington Indie Market will be taking place in Holly Walk on July 4.

Running from 10am to 5pm, the market will host 30 independent traders, selling gifts, crafts, homeware and local produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A market showcasing independent businesses will be taking place in Leamington. Photo by mks-photography-studio.com

Jamie Probert-Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “The market is delivered in partnership with Warwick District Council, as part of ongoing efforts to support independent businesses and create welcoming, community-focused events in Leamington.

"Holly Walk provides the perfect backdrop for visitors to explore a wide range of talented traders, enjoy the atmosphere, and support independent businesses that make our community so special.”

For more information go to: www.cjseventswarwickshire.co.uk