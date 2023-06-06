Leamington hotel and Warwick restaurant shortlisted for hospitality awards

The Mallory Court Hotel in Leamington and Coombe Abbey in Warwickshire have also been shortlisted for the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2023

A Warwick restaurant, a Leamington hotel and a Hunningham pub are among the nominees to win major annual regional industry awards next month.

The Mallory Court Hotel in Leamington , The Red Lion pub in Hunningham, Tailors Restaurant in Warwick and Coombe Abbey in Warwickshire have all been shortlisted in categories of the Midlands Food, Drink and Hospitality Awards 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winners will be announced at a ceremony at The Eastside Rooms in Birmingham on Monday July 10.

The Mallory Court Hotel in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Mallory Court is up for an award in the Boutique Hotel of the Year category, Tailors is shortlisted in the Fine Dining Restaurant category and the Red Lion has been nominated in the Traditional Pub of the Year section.

Coombe Abbey is up for awards in the Hotel of the Year and Venue of the Year categories.

Voting for the awards is open from now until Sunday June 11 and can be done online at www.mfdhawards.co.uk/vote-now

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ifraz Ahmed, co-founder of BEvents which organises the awards ceremony, said: “The nomination process has been incredibly successful this year and we want to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone that has taken time out of their day to nominate their favourite restaurants, bars, hotels, and individuals.

"Our mission has always been to profile the best in the business, enhancing the region’s reputation as a food and drink destination of choice, both nationally and internationally.