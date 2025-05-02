Leamington in Bloom launches its annual photography competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leamington in Bloom hs launched its annual photography competition today (Friday May 2).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries are welcomed from keen photographers of all ages and standards.

This year’s theme is ‘Where I Walk’, which can be of any beautiful green spaces so long as the location is within the town’s boundaries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures from Jephson Gardens and the town’s other popular beautiful green spaces are welcomed, however photographs of lesser-known locations would also be appreciated.

Last year's Leamington In Bloom photography competition winner was Sleeping Ladybird by Steve Blake.

Pictures taken using AI technology are not permitted for this competition.

The photographer whose image is chosen as the overall winner will receive £50.

The second and third place runners-up will win £35 and £20 respectively and all three winning shots will feature in the 2026 Leamington in Bloom calendar.

The winners will be invited to a Leamington in Bloom celebration event, hosted by the mayor later this year.

A further eleven highly commended shots will also get a place in next year’s calendar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s winner was Steve Blake with the beautiful Sleeping Ladybird.

The closing date for entries is Friday 29th August 2025.

Entry forms can be obtained by emailing Kay Sheriston, Deputy Town Clerk, at [email protected] or by calling 01926 450906.