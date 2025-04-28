Record crowd expected at classic car show in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of classic cars from across the Midlands are expected to converge on Leamington on June 1 for the annual Cars at the Spa (CATS) festival.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is a major fundraiser for Leamington Rotary Club, which is celebrating its centenary this year.

Each year thousands of visitors arrive at the town’s Pump Room Gardens to see the cars and to enjoy live entertainment throughout the day, plenty of food and drink stalls and a dedicated picnic area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotarian Simon Evans, who chairs the show’s organising committee, said: “CATS has become a regular event in the town and last year we raised £5,000.

Cars at the Spa in 2024. Picture supplied.

"People’s generosity can be amazing at times and we hope this year’s event will be even bigger and better, especially as our Rotary club is celebrating its 100th anniversary

"The event is free to the public between 10.30 am and 4.00 pm.

“I would like to thank Startin Kia Warwick and Motor Hub Warwick for agreeing to be our generous headline sponsors again, and also Leamington BID for helping finance the event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotary president Linda John added: “We had a big increase in visitors last year as people came from far and wide to enjoy one of the town’s loveliest parks, listen to the entertainment, picnic on the grass by the river, buy snacks and drinks and, of course, admire the stars of the show – hundreds of classic cars.

“I would also like to thank all those who have advertised in this year’s programme, our army of Rotary volunteers and those members of the public who generously donate money on the day.”

Richard Roberts, dealer principal of Startin Kia Warwick on Heathcote Lane, off Europa Way, said: “Classic car shows are extremely popular and we are very pleased to be sponsoring this event again.

"Leamington Spa Rotary Club does tremendous work in raising money for charity and we are looking forward to supporting the show again this year.”

Anyone who wants to enter a car can visit www.carsatthespa.co.uk