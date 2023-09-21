Members of the society including the Mayor and Mayoress Councillors Alan and Sarah Boad travelled to Brühl to celebrate the half century union. This included an official ceremony at Max Ernst Museum to commemorate the anniversary.The original Memorandum of Understanding and Declaration of Friendship was signed in 1973.

Leamington Town Council and the town’s Twinning Society have celebrarted the 50th anniversary of its twinning with Brühl in Germany.

Members of the Leamington International Twinning Society including the Mayor and Mayoress Councillors Alan and Sarah Boad, travelled to Brühl recently to celebrate the half century union.

This included an official ceremony at Max Ernst Museum to commemorate the anniversary.

The Leamington International Twinning Society in Brühl. Picture supplied.

The original Memorandum of Understanding and Declaration of Friendship was signed in 1973.

Cllr Alan Boad, said: “It is now our 50th years’ celebration since Leamington and Brühl set the seal on our Twinning agreement.

“The impetus for Twinning arose from a desire to forge close bonds between our local communities and I am pleased to see that these continue to strengthen.

“I believe our successful links are sustained - not by charters but with friendship and active citizen participation.

Dieter Freytag The Mayor of Brühl with Councillor Alan Boad (right) The Mayor of Leamington. Picture supplied.

“Brühl, similar to Leamington, is a fabulous town steeped in history.

" It has its wonderful UNESCO world heritage sites and palaces to its architectural buildings, sites of culture like the Max Ernst Museum and its wonderful parks.”

Karen MacQueen, the chair of the Leamington International Twinning Society, added: “This was a superb exchange between our two towns celebrating friendship and mutual understanding that has remained strong for 50 years.

“This was a joint trip with Myton School music and German department who are celebrating 30 years of twinning with the music school in Brühl.

"The talented students performed at all of the civic events and added an extra dimension to the ceremonies.

"This made it truly a multigenerational occasion.

“The society provides a unique way of experiencing another country through staying with host families and receiving guests in your own home.”

Brühl is a town in the Rhineland located about 20 km south of the Cologne.