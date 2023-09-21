Tracy Herranz-Sanchez was inspired by her best friend Norma Byrne who was diagnosed with a meningioma last year

A Leamington woman whose best friend was diagnosed with a brain tumour has jumped out a plane to raise awareness of the disease.

Tracy Herranz-Sanchez, 58, completed a tandem skydive from 14,000ft on Sunday (September 17) at Skydive Langar in Nottingham to raise money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

The mother-of-two and grandmother-of-three was inspired by her best friend, Norma Byrne who was diagnosed with a meningioma in 2022.

Tracy in the sky. Picture supplied.

Norma, 54, also from Leamington, thought her episodes of confusion were down to long COVID, until a CT scan revealed a mass on her brain.

In June 2022, Norma had a ten-hour operation to remove the 5cm x 6cm tumour – which she was told could have been growing since birth.

She now lives with minimal symptoms and is monitored with regular scans.

The pair have been friends for more than 30 years, seeing many of life’s milestones together in that time.

Tracy and Norma from a recent holiday. Picture supplied.

Tracy said: “As soon as I found out about Norma’s brain tumour, I knew I wanted to do something to support her. I had always wanted to do a skydive so thought it was the best way to raise money and awareness of the disease.

“The skydive was amazing and a very emotional experience. I didn’t feel nervous at all, I was focused on doing it for Norma and her family who have shown so much strength over the last 18 months.

“Norma was so proud of me and I think she too was overcome with emotion when I showed her the video of my jump.”

Tracy who works as a finance officer has raised more than £1,000 for the charity.

She added: “The statistics around brain tumours are shocking. They kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

"That would be shocking to anyone, let alone if someone you know has been diagnosed.”

Tracy has also added her name to help Brain Tumour Research reach 100,000 signatures on its petition to increase research funding, in the hope of prompting a parliamentary debate.