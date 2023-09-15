Leamington is third best place in the UK to sell your property according to new figures

The new figures produced by Quick Move Now and Home.co.uk are based on how long properties sit on the market before they are sold. The typical time for this in Leamington is 57 days.

Property search, sale and rental companies have produced new figures which show that Leamington is one of the best places in the UK to sell your house.

Quick Move Now and Home.co.uk have revealed the best and worst places to sell a property in the UK based on how long properties sit on the market before they are sold.

The typical time for this – for the seller to receive an offer they accept - in Leamington is 57 days, which puts the town as the third best place in the UK behind Edingburgh, where it typically takes around 53 days to sell a house and first-placed Glasgow, where it takes around 36 days to sell.

The median asking price in Leamington is £350,000 while in Glasgow it is £205,000.

At the other end of the scale, and the top of the list for the worst places to sell a house, is Soho in London, where houses typically take around 210 days to sell and median house prices are £2,149,500.

Danny Luke, Quick Move Now’s managing director, said: “The figures, predictably, show a general slowing of the property market.

"In September 2022, Leamington had a typical time on market of 54 days.

" Now, properties in the town typically sit on the market for 57 days.

"This is a trend that is repeated throughout the UK.

"“What’s really important to keep in mind is that, despite typical time on market being notably longer than it was six months ago, it is still significantly quicker than pre-pandemic levels for both the best and worst places to sell.

"Rising mortgage interest rates and inflation have inevitably had an impact on the volume of sales and on buyer’s budgets, but with the Bank of England suggesting that interest rates are coming towards their peak, we’re expecting to see the market level out in 2024.

"For those who need a quick sale in the coming months, it’s important to familiarise yourself with activity in your local property market.