Leamington Justice for Palestinians group to hold public meeting to explore hopes for peace in Gaza

The Leamington Justice for Palestinians group is holding a public meeting in the town to explore hopes for peace in Gaza.

The first meeting in this series of events will feature prominent experts in the field with the aim of explaining the

background to the current events, and of exploring some potential solutions for Palestine and Israel.

Speakers will include Professor Nick Maynard, an acclaimed doctor working in Gaza and in Oxford, Tayab Ali, a leading human rights lawyer and director of the International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, and Michael Mansfield KC, the internationally renowned human rights lawyer.

They will share their experiences, answer questions from the public, and ‘explore future pathways to peace’.

The meeting will take place at St Peter’s Hall in Dormer Place on Wednesday June 5 from 7pm.

Justice for Palestinians (Leamington Spa), is a voluntary group whose members include people of all faiths and none.

They campaign for the protection of the rights and lives of Palestinians.

The group has held more than 30 vigils around Leamington and Warwick since October last year, recalling the names of the many Israeli and Palestinian children killed in the conflict.

Belinda Pyke, a co-convenor of the group, said: “Many people are deeply troubled by reports of the events in Gaza and would welcome an

opportunity to find out more, to express their opinions, and to explore future pathways to peace.”