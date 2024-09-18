Leamington LAMP launches fundraising appeal for new learning space and garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leamington LAMP, a specialist education provider, is appealing for donations to help continue its journey of supporting young people with autism.

LAMP is primarily based in Adelaide Road.

However, it has reached capacity of its existing building and is often limited by the lack of space, including no substantial outdoor space.

But it has now been able to add an additional site in the form of the lodge of Victora Park in Princes Drive.

Leamington LAMP has launched a fundraising appeal for a new learning space and garden at Victoria Lodge (pictured).

The expansion to Victoria Lodge allows LAMP to both increase the number of students we work with as well as further diversify the subjects it can offer.

This would incorporate the large outdoor garden of the site into our curriculum, such as teaching sustainability, growing food and looking after the environment.

To achieve this goal, LAMP has started a Crowdfunder campaign to raise £5,000 for a Garden Studio to create an additional learning space for our students, as well as a sensory garden that includes growing food and a wildflower section.

Pip Burley, director, said "This Crowdfunder will help pay for vital work to help develop brand new spaces that will help us meet our aims in sustainability and our commitment to improving the environment, whilst helping teach the next generation of young people about the importance of caring for the environment"

Leamington LAMP is a specialist education provision founded in 2013, dedicated to supporting autistic young people who may struggle in mainstream educational settings.

LAMP has won awards at local, regional, and national levels, including an award from the National Autistic Society.

The link to the crowdfunder can be found here https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/leamingtonlamp