SEN parent cites 'systemic failings' over son's education after 'fight' with Warwickshire County Council

A SEN parent told councillors how she felt “blamed” during a “fight” to secure suitable education for her son with Warwickshire County Council.

Sam Farr registered to speak at this week’s children and young people overview and scrutiny committee, a panel of councillors who oversee the work of the council and other related bodies in such areas.

Members of the public must register to address such meetings and get three minutes to do so with Ms Farr commenting on how it was “such a short amount of time to highlight the many failings my family has faced within the education system” while attempting to get the right help for her child with special educational needs (SEN).

Shire Hall in Warwick, which is home to Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Mike Baker

She went on to detail how the 12-year-old, who has had multiple surgeries in the UK and abroad due to a genetic condition, had attended mainstream primary and middle school, spending seven years “sat outside the classroom in one-to-ones”.

During this time, he was due an assessment from a higher needs panel but “for whatever reason, it didn’t happen for two years” before it was decided that a specialist place should be sought.

Having received no secondary education placement this year, Ms Farr “could not understand”, particularly on the back of a “great” time in year six.

Her son’s education, health and care plan (ECHP) was questioned “on numerous occasions” with 17 schools receiving information that he “was in nappies and could only manage two hours of a school day”.

“This wasn’t true,” she added.

“I was told this information was historic but relevant, while the plan made it look like his current needs. I requested a reassessment of needs. It was declined.

“I appealed but my tribunal date is a year away. Soon after, the legal team contacted me, they would like to reassess his needs.”

After a series of providers indicated they could not cater for her son's needs, Ms Farr “set to work contacting schools myself”, adding: “If I could not get a foot in the door how could I possibly name my preference?

“I did, however, find a school in July 2024, without any help or input from the local authority.

“For the whole year this has gone on, (he) has received nine hours tutoring and nine hours AP (alternative provision) – you did not want to give him those hours, I had to fight for them.

“Those 18 hours were his legal entitlement to a full-time education. His tutor was amazing, his AP mentors were amazing.

"It would be interesting to see who monitors their policies and procedures because initially, the drop-offs were whenever they felt like it and sessions would be cancelled at a few hours’ notice.

“He was put on a two-to-one (basis) after saying he would call the police after a mentor accidentally stood on his toes. That two-to-one should have been reviewed after half a term, they did not review.

"You funded two-to-one for an additional two months when his own mentor stated it was not needed.”

She went on to indicate that her son’s “fantastic” progress reports had not been factored into his EHCP.

“An EHCP does not define a child yet the process we have followed would have you believe that it does. It is extremely flawed in its approach,” she said.

“The parents I speak to, we all feel we are blamed. Parental blame is strong but systemic failure is the real cause here.

“We want to work with you, we don’t want to work against you.”

The meeting was attended by councillors and senior officers, including service directors Nigel Minns and John Coleman, with chair Councillor Marian Humphreys (Con, Polesworth) promising a response on behalf of the authority.

“I can see this is a very complex case,” she said.

“Thank you for coming and putting forward your case. I am sure it will go to the relevant places for a reply. Someone will be in touch with you.”