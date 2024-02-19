Leamington landlady is leading campaign against drugs and antisocial behaviour in Sydenham

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Leamington landlady has said she has decided to ‘start shouting loud’ about ongoing problems with drugs and antisocial behaviour in Sydenham.

Siobhan Bermingham has held a meeting at the Fusilier with residents, police and councillors to discuss how the ongoing issues can be tackled.

She plans to hold regular meetings amid concerns that not enough is being done to keep law abiding residents and businesses to feel safe in the area.

Siobhan Bermingham, the landlady of the Fusilier pub in Sydenham, is leading a campaign to tackle antisocial behaviour and drug-related crime in the area. Pictured: Siobhan together with residents from the local community who are supporting her campaign. Credit: Mike Baker.

Siobhan said: “We know the police are aware of the problems but they don’t necessarily have the resources to do as much as possible so I decided to start shouting loud about it.

"New CCTV has been put up on the main road near the pub recently but the big problems are in the alleys and around the shops around here.

"One of the problems is that kids around here don’t have a lot to do.

"I have had CCTV put up all around the pub as we want to keep it as a place where families can come and people can socialise – we do a lot for charity here and we want to keep it as nice as possible.

“I’m very anti-drugs – people can get out of control if they are addicted and that’s what leads to other crimes.

"I feel like after 7pm at night, Sydenham has become a bit of a no-go zone for older and more vulnerable people.