Register
BREAKING

Leamington landlord receives banning order for sub-letting dangerous and overcrowded property

Gregorz Surminski had sub-let 22 Brides Close property which was found by Warwick District Council officers to be “totally deficient in fire precautions, overcrowded and in serious disrepair”. He did not have a HMO licence to have sub-let the property.
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:26 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 11:26 GMT
Latest news.Latest news.
Latest news.

A Leamington landlord has been given a three-year banning order after it was found that he sub-let a property which was dangerous, overcrowded and in serious disrepair.

Warwick District Council (WDC) officers also found that Gregorz Surminski did not have a required house in multiple occupation (HMO) licence to have sub-let 22 Brides Close, in Leamington, in the first place.

This is the first ever banning order made in favour of WDC and was issued by the First Tier Tribunal Property Chamber on December 5.

Most Popular

The Tribunal heard that WDC officers had inspected 22 St Brides Close and found it had been sub-let by Surminski as a HMO in eight bedsits.

The property was found to be totally deficient in fire precautions, was overcrowded and in serious disrepair.

The property required an HMO licence, but no such application had been made.

Surminski was prosecuted at Coventry Magistrates Court in September 2022 for failing to licence the HMO, failing to comply with an Improvement Notice, breaches of the HMO Management Regulations and failure to comply with a Requisition for Information notice.

He was fined £31,000.

Read More
Brave member of public detains suspected drink driver after crash in Leamington

The tribunal also heard that the private sector housing team had been concerned for some time about the poor letting practices of Mr Surminski, who had also been operating as Leamington Rooms Limited.

Officers had also investigated cases of illegal eviction, but the tenants often felt intimidated and were not prepared to give evidence in court.

Councillor Paul Wightman, portfolio holder for housing services, said: “I am delighted that Warwick District Council has managed to secure its first Banning Order.

"This clearly sends a strong message to private landlords and others engaged in letting property that WDC will not tolerate those who ignore

their legal responsibilities and show a blatant disregard for the health, safety, and welfare of their tenants.”

The private sector housing team is asking anyone who becomes aware of Surminski letting property anywhere in England to contact them confidentially by email [email protected] or telephone 01926 456359.

Related topics:HMOWarwick District CouncilLeamington