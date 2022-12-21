Leamington leisure centre to be a warm haven to the public throughout the winter

Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre will be open to everyone, free of charge, so people do not have to be a member to make use of the warm space. People will be able to access a warm and welcoming space with free wifi and free use of the toilets and showers until Friday March 31 2023.

A Leamington leisure centre will provide a warm haven to the public during the daytime throughout the winter.

Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre will be open to everyone on weekdays between 8am and 3pm free of charge, so people do not have to be a member with Everyone Active – the company which runs the centre - to make use of the warm space until Friday March 31 2023.

Advertisement

During the winter months, people will be able to access a warm and welcoming space with free wifi and free use of the toilets and showers.

Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Advertisement

On arrival, the centre asks individuals to speak with reception so that they can direct them to the welcoming space area.

With the national cost of living crisis becoming ever more prevalent, the initiative is encouraging community sites to support those struggling with the expense of heating their homes.

Advertisement

Gareth Wagg, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We know this winter could be difficult for many people, so we want everyone to know they have a safe and warm place to visit.

“We have a community feel at our leisure centres and we want to invite people to come down and make the most of the space, not only to stay warm, but to socialise with friends or use as a co-working area.

Advertisement

“It's a free-of-charge offer to just come in and spend time with us, safe and warm.”

Advertisement

Councillor Judy Falp, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for safer communities, leisure & environment, said: "This is a fantastic initiative by Everyone Active, opening up its facilities to the local community during this difficult time for many residents.

"This welcoming space will provide a warm place to work and use the centre's wifi to keep in touch with family and friends this winter."

Advertisement