Leamington London Marathon runner was inspired by Ukrainian soldier's story

Josh Layton took on the challenge after reading about courageous Roman Kashpur who lost a leg on the frontline of the country’s fight against Russian aggression.

A Leamington runner completed the TCS London Marathon for a Ukrainian charity supplying life-saving ambulances and evacuation vehicles to the frontline.

Josh Layton completed the 26.2 miles in 4:39 on Sunday — the first time he has taken on the distance.

He took on the challenge after reading about a courageous Ukrainian serviceman who lost a leg on the frontline of the country’s fight against Russian aggression.

Journalist Josh Layton who ran the London Marathon for the Ukraine on Sunday. Photo by Tim Anderson.

Josh, 45, was inspired by the story of Roman Kashpur, who uses a prosthesis and also took on the London Marathon.

Roman, 26, suffered the injury four years ago when he stepped on an enemy anti-personnel mine while on a reconnaissance mission in eastern Donetsk.

The active serviceman has since taken on a number of Herculean challenges and ran to raise funds for London-based British-Ukrainian Aid.

Roman Kashpur and his wife Yulia. Picture by Natalia Tronenko, British-Ukrainian Aid.

Josh and cousin Amy Ingram also supported the grassroots charity as all three ran a marathon for the first time.

Josh, a journalist, said: “It was incredible to run through the landmarks and have such terrific support from the crowds.

"I’d like to send a heartfelt thanks to all the donors and everyone who supported us.

“The money will go to the charity, which has supplied 120 ambulances and evacuation vehicles to date during the 14 months of war, along with first aid kits and medical equipment.

“Each ambulance is saving lives around the clock.

"It’s a phenomenal effort by a small charity, which is run solely by volunteers.

“Every donation makes a difference.”

Amy and Josh have raised more than £1,600 with donations still open and Roman has raised more than £7,300 so far.

The Ukrainian marathoner had been aiming to reach The Mall in eight hours — but crossed the red line at 5:53.

"As a person, I feel amazing after running my first marathon,’ he said.

“I got amazing support and I’m very happy.

"However as an athlete I am not satisfied with the results and there is space for improvement.

‘When I’m back to Ukraine I will renew my training.”

The father-of-two has been a figure of hope and courage for other Ukrainians seriously injured in the war.

His right leg had to be amputated a third of the way up his shin and his left leg received multiple shrapnel injuries.

Refusing to sink into depression and inactivity, the active serviceman set about a series of daunting physical challenges, which have included setting a Ukrainian national record for pulling an An-26 aircraft by a person with a disability.

He travelled to London with wife Yulia aiming to conquer what he describes as his ‘inner no’ and light the way for other seriously injured service personnel.

The marathoner is an ambassador for the Citizen Charity Foundation, a Ukrainian organisation supporting injured servicemen with modern prosthetics, education and physical and psychological rehabilitation.

The couple is due to return home to the town of Khmilnyk in Ukraine’s central Vinnytsia region later this week.

Roman remains a soldier with the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, although his current focus is on sport.

‘This was a good experience for me,’ he said. ‘I now understand what the marathon is and how I should train.

‘My main goal, as an ambassador for the Citizen charity, was to motivate people with my example and actions.

‘We have started fundraising for prosthetics and wheelchairs for the heavily wounded as the war goes on and such needs continue to arise.

‘This is the goal. We do everything possible and impossible.’