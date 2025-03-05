Leamington man is recognised as one of the best young butchers in the business

A Leamington man has been recognised as one of the best young butchers in the business.

Open to butchers aged under 24, George Allen of Aubrey Allen won the prestigious Q Guild of Butchers award which is designed to recognise and reward the UK’s up and coming talent who represent the very future of the industry.

A fourth generation member to enter the family business, George has been described by his manager Simon Kelly as “a fantastic young butcher who has embraced the family tradition with passion and dedication.

"Butchery was clearly his calling.”

George said: “I never thought I would win this award so it has shown me just how far I’ve come and what I’m truly capable of.

"My favourite part of the job is definitely the camaraderie and the team I work with who make me feel I’m important part of the team - that’s what matters most.”

Aubrey Allen also won the national award for its bacon at this year’s awards for its Molasses Cured Blythburgh Free-Range Bacon, in what is widely recognised as the meat trade’s most high profile and challenging product evaluation.

Organised by the Q Guild of Butchers, the awards which have run for more than 30 years, recognise and reward the UK’s finest craft butchery products.

Stuart Wilson of Aubrey Allen butchers said: “We use a very simple curing method and let the meat speak for itself.

"This means everything to us.”

Family-run for more than 90 years, Aubrey Allen supplies meat to top chefs and even His Majesty The King, having recently secured the Royal Warrant again.

For more information visit https://aubreyallen.co.uk/