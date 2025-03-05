Pancakes go flying in Warwick town centre for the annual races

Pancakes went flying in Warwick town centre this week when the traditional races returned.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The market square was lined with school children and other residents for the races, which took place on Tuesday (March 4), which was Shrove Tuesday.

This year the organisers, Warwick Rotary Club, said the spring sunshine was welcomed for the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Year 6 winners from Coten End Primary School. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

“Olly the Brave” the mascot from charity Molly Olly’s Wishes was welcomed by the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner and Warwick Rotary President Dick Dixon.

The mascot then took part in a race against a dog and its handler from The Guide Dogs.

This was then followed by a team of town councillors racing against a team from the charity Safeline which is also based in the town.

After a closely fought final, the Guide Dogs team beat the town councillors, and won bottles of Bucks Fizz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Year 2 race winners from Emscote Primary School. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club

The organisers said a record number of entrants kept them busy, as children from nine local primary schools and the adults races were cheered on by crowds of children, parents and passers-by.

Staff from The Globe Hotel also circulated the crowds with trays of pancakes.

Rotarian Jon Wassall set off the first of 34 teams with children racing up and down the square flipping pancakes as they went, watched by first aiders from Warwickshire Search and Rescue (WARKSAR).

Pupils from Year 2 at Emscote Primary who won two of the heats, finally went on to win the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Guide Dogs team who won the adults races. Photo supplied by Warwick Rotary Club

In the Year 6 races Coten End Primary pupils won the trophy this year.

Rotary President Dick Dixon and the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner presented prizes to the winning teams.

Winners all received Easter eggs, which has once again been donated by Tesco.

Speaking about the day, Warwick Rotary Club president Dick Dixon said: “We were delighted that the day turned out so well, it was really buzzing with so much energy from all the children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the Molly Olly team and the charity Mascot Olly the Brave with the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr David Skinner and the president of the Warwick Rotary Club Dick Dixon. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club.

"This is one of the events we arrange for the local community, and we are delighted that local businesses have joined in”.

For more information about the Warwick Rotary Club go to: https://www.warwickrotary.org.uk/