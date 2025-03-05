Pancakes go flying in Warwick town centre for the annual races
The market square was lined with school children and other residents for the races, which took place on Tuesday (March 4), which was Shrove Tuesday.
This year the organisers, Warwick Rotary Club, said the spring sunshine was welcomed for the event.
“Olly the Brave” the mascot from charity Molly Olly’s Wishes was welcomed by the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner and Warwick Rotary President Dick Dixon.
The mascot then took part in a race against a dog and its handler from The Guide Dogs.
This was then followed by a team of town councillors racing against a team from the charity Safeline which is also based in the town.
After a closely fought final, the Guide Dogs team beat the town councillors, and won bottles of Bucks Fizz.
The organisers said a record number of entrants kept them busy, as children from nine local primary schools and the adults races were cheered on by crowds of children, parents and passers-by.
Staff from The Globe Hotel also circulated the crowds with trays of pancakes.
Rotarian Jon Wassall set off the first of 34 teams with children racing up and down the square flipping pancakes as they went, watched by first aiders from Warwickshire Search and Rescue (WARKSAR).
Pupils from Year 2 at Emscote Primary who won two of the heats, finally went on to win the match.
In the Year 6 races Coten End Primary pupils won the trophy this year.
Rotary President Dick Dixon and the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner presented prizes to the winning teams.
Winners all received Easter eggs, which has once again been donated by Tesco.
Speaking about the day, Warwick Rotary Club president Dick Dixon said: “We were delighted that the day turned out so well, it was really buzzing with so much energy from all the children.
"This is one of the events we arrange for the local community, and we are delighted that local businesses have joined in”.
For more information about the Warwick Rotary Club go to: https://www.warwickrotary.org.uk/