Leamington man publishes uncle's account of living in the Warwickshire countryside from the 1900s
Don Simpson learned of his uncle Harold Rawbone’s account at a family event and set about putting it together so it could be published.
In the 1980s at the age of 84 - just a few years before he died - Harold had decided to write the memoir Toils and Smiles in the Life of a Country Lad.
Harold was born in October 1905 at Stockton post office.
His father was the postmaster there.
It was an extremely busy office since it covered a large area of South East Warwickshire.
Don said: “It is a unique and fascinating account of the life of one Warwickshire family lived over the last 100 years.
"Their endeavours, social life and generally their impact in the local community.
“The title typifies the content in the book, it’s rustic and in style and a very good read – Last of the Summer Wine springs to mind.
“I believe he was hoping his daughter Doreen would publish the book.
"But, possibly due to a busy work life typical of her father’s, she never achieved those ambitions.
"On the occasion of her 90th birthday, Doreen invited my wife and myself to her party in Helidon located on the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire border.
“She said she would give me a copy of the book at the party.
" The book had been typed on a typewriter by my sister Nicola and the text,drawings and photographs were A4 size.
“Having received the book l could see its potential and suggested l could prepare it for printing by proof reading and typing it into a Word document.
“When finished the size of the book had been dramatically reduced.”
In an extract from the book, Harold says: “The first telegram lad that I remember was Donald Fearn and after him came Punch Berry, then Walter Maskell and then it was my turn when I was old enough to take the telegrams.
"From an early age l used to be sent round the village delivering the Rugby Advertiser newspaper and fruit, letters and the occasional telegram.
“When I was about nine-years-old my father used to come to the school with my bicycle, which we had at that time, but not much before and he would bring a telegram probably for Southam, Stoneythorpe Hall, Bourton or Shuckburgh Hall or a number of places in the district and during my dinner hour l would be sent with a telegram to one of these places, given a packet of sandwiches to eat on the way and then return to school in the afternoon and so forth.”
In his adult years, Harold became a farmer in Leamington Hastings.
He retired aged 60 and set up a nine-hole golf course and a games club in the village.
Copies of Don’s book are available to borrow from Leamington Library.
They will also soon be available to buy from the Tourist Information Centre shop at the Royal Pump Rooms on The Parade or they can be purchased from Don now by emailing him at [email protected] or calling him on 01926 426652.