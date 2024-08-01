County council puts its Grade II listed former conference centre in the heart of Warwick up for sale

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The site of a former conference and training facility in the heart of Warwick – which belongs to the county council – has been put up for sale.

The 0.81 acre plot on Northgate comprises the Grade II listed Northgate House, believed to have been built in the late 17th Century.

It is being sold by Savills on behalf of Warwickshire County Council, who have owned the building since 1946. The facility closed down in March 2024.

The site of a former conference and training facility in the heart of Warwick has been put up for sale. Photo supplied by Savills

Arranged across three floors, the original red brick building, has an extension to the rear which was formerly used as a series of meeting, training and seminar rooms.

According the estate agents, the site could be used for residential living, or a range of leisure and hospitality uses, subject to the necessary planning consents.

Tom Walker of the Savills Birmingham development team who are handling the sale, said: “We are pleased to bring this rare development opportunity to the market.

"The site itself, in a prime location in Warwick, represents a unique proposition for developers, with a range of potential future uses.

"Situated in a prime central Warwick location, we are anticipating a great deal of interest."

Councillor Peter Butlin, deputy leader of Warwickshire County Council and portfolio holder for finance and property, said: “Northgate House has served the council well over the years, most recently as a meeting and conference centre.

"In line with our vision to make the best use of our property estate and in light of a move to a more agile working approach, we have been able to accommodate this activity within our existing council headquarters.

"While this leaves Northgate House surplus to our own property requirements it does present a unique opportunity for potential future development of this attractive property which is located in the heart of Warwick town centre.”

Offers are invited by way of informal tender with a closing date of 12noon on August 8.

For further information, contact Tom Walker at Savills on 0121 615 2664.