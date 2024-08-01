‘Material supply issue’ is cause of delay of A46 roundabout near Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire County Council says it has been ‘working hard’ to overcome an issue which has delayed the completion of the roundabout which is a key part of the project to upgrade the A46 Stoneleigh junction near Kenilworth.

In 2020, Warwickshire County Council gave the Colas-Siac joint venture the go-ahead to start its £38 million contract to upgrade the A46 Stoneleigh junction.

The works include a new bridge across the A46, as well as realigned slip roads forming the basis of a new signalised gyratory system.

The work was originally scheduled to finish in summer 2022, bringing much-needed capacity to the network.

The Stoneleigh junction. Image by Warwickshire County Council

The scheme is aimed at helping reduce regular delays and queueing traffic at the junction, as well as improving road safety.

But, earlier this week, Councillor Richard Dickson (Liberal Democrat, Kenilworth St John’s) said: “The new bridge was installed in February 2023, but it’s a bridge to nowhere because it’s not been connected to the rest of the junction.

"‘We’ve chased the County Council for an explanation of what’s going on and, although we’ve been told it’s now on schedule for completion by December 2024, we’ve had very little explanation of the cause of the delay let alone the financial consequences.”

In response, the county council have admitted that the delay is due to a material supply issue but that it will have an end date for the project soon.

Kenilworth Liberal Democrat councillor Richard Dickson at the A46 Stoneleigh Junction. Picture supplied.

A council spokeswoman said: “The Council and its contractor are continuing to work hard to overcome an issue with the supply of the backfill material for the new A46 bridge.

"The resolution of the backfill issue is impacting the expected end date of the project and we expect to be in a position soon to provide an update on the anticipated completion date.

“Any extra cost associated with the extended construction programme will be reviewed and agreed between the contractor and the council and until this process has been concluded at the end of the project a final construction cost can’t be confirmed.”

“Further details of the project and regular updates are provided on the scheme website www.warwickshire.gov.uk/a46stoneleighjunction "