Leamington man to climb five mountains to raise money to help vulnerable adults
Darren Mitchell, who runs the CAP (Christians Against Poverty) Debt Centre based at the St Mary’s church in the town, will climb Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, Ben Mac Dui, and Braeriach between April 15 to 18 to raise money for the church’s Hope Café project.
The Hope Café provides support for people in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and further afield who are dealing with debt, domestic abuse, isolation, and mental health struggles.
It offers a safe space, builds community, and helps with practical issues like debt management.
Darren is aiming to raise £10,000 through the challenge and donations can be made to a crowd funding page he has set up on the gofundme website.
He said: The Hope Café has been running for a little over four months, and we are already seeing a massive difference in the lives of our guests, so we need your help to raise £10,000 this year.
"This is so we can keep on going, secondly plan to create a workshop to bring our guests purpose, build confidence and self esteem as well as raise our profile and help many more people along the way.”
"I'm doing this because I'm passionate about seeing lives changed and supporting our guests for the long haul.
"For that to happen, we need your support, so please give generously.”
For more information about Darren’s challenge and to make a donation visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bringing-hope-through-the-5-mountain-challenge