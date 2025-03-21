Leamington man to climb five mountains to raise money to help vulnerable adults

A Leamington man has set himself a fundraising challenge of climbing the five of the jighest mountains in the UK to support vulnerable adults.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Mitchell, who runs the CAP (Christians Against Poverty) Debt Centre based at the St Mary’s church in the town, will climb Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, Ben Mac Dui, and Braeriach between April 15 to 18 to raise money for the church’s Hope Café project.

The Hope Café provides support for people in Leamington, Warwick, Kenilworth and further afield who are dealing with debt, domestic abuse, isolation, and mental health struggles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers a safe space, builds community, and helps with practical issues like debt management.

Darren Mitchell, who runs the CAP (Christians Against Poverty) Debt Centre based at the St Mary’s church in the town, will climb Mount Snowdon, Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, Ben Mac Dui, and Braeriach between April 15 to 18 to raise money for the church’s Hope Café project. Picture supplied.

Darren is aiming to raise £10,000 through the challenge and donations can be made to a crowd funding page he has set up on the gofundme website.

He said: The Hope Café has been running for a little over four months, and we are already seeing a massive difference in the lives of our guests, so we need your help to raise £10,000 this year.

"This is so we can keep on going, secondly plan to create a workshop to bring our guests purpose, build confidence and self esteem as well as raise our profile and help many more people along the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm doing this because I'm passionate about seeing lives changed and supporting our guests for the long haul.

"For that to happen, we need your support, so please give generously.”

For more information about Darren’s challenge and to make a donation visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/bringing-hope-through-the-5-mountain-challenge