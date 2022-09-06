Leamington man to take on London to Paris cycling challenge to raise money for cancer charity

Jordan Tamana is preparing to take on the London2Paris challenge to raise awareness and money for Myeloma UK this month.

A Leamington man will take on a 500k cycling challenge from London to Paris this month to raise money for a cancer charity.

Jordan Tamana will be part of a Team-Takeda which takes part in the London2Paris event annually.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, taking place between September 15 to 19, is raising money and awareness for Myeloma UK.

Jordan said: “I am excited to be representing Takeda for the London-Paris bike ride to raise money and awareness for Myeloma UK.

"I will be challenging myself by cycling 500km over four consecutive days to support those dealing with this disease and ultimately to help make myeloma history.

Multiple myeloma is a relapsing-remitting blood cancer, which is currently incurable.

Jordan said: “Research has become critically important.

"Patients need better treatment options, and that’s where you and I can help.”