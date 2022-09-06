Leamington man to take on London to Paris cycling challenge to raise money for cancer charity
Jordan Tamana will be cycling 500k over four days in support of Myeloma UK
A Leamington man will take on a 500k cycling challenge from London to Paris this month to raise money for a cancer charity.
Jordan Tamana will be part of a Team-Takeda which takes part in the London2Paris event annually.
The event, taking place between September 15 to 19, is raising money and awareness for Myeloma UK.
Most Popular
Jordan said: “I am excited to be representing Takeda for the London-Paris bike ride to raise money and awareness for Myeloma UK.
"I will be challenging myself by cycling 500km over four consecutive days to support those dealing with this disease and ultimately to help make myeloma history.
Read More
Multiple myeloma is a relapsing-remitting blood cancer, which is currently incurable.
Jordan said: “Research has become critically important.
"Patients need better treatment options, and that’s where you and I can help.”
For more information about Jordan’s challenge and the charity visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jordan-tamana