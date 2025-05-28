Leamington man to take on mammoth mountain challenge in memory of uncle
Jake Lees along with Morgan Barnett, Jonathan Conns and Henry Kashi, are taking on the Welsh 3000s.
This will involve the team walking for 50k with an elevation gain of 4,000 meters, with no transport other than their tired, blistered feet.
They are doing it in memory of Jake’s uncle Matt Beacham, who worked with Guide Dogs, raising money for the cause and training 18 guide dogs over 11 years.
The money raised will go towards installing a memorial bench on the Greenway in Milcote, a special place tied to Matt’s life and his first café.
Every donation will help create a lasting space for others to remember and reflect on his incredible legacy of kindness, community service, and his deep love for fundraising.