Leamington mayor gives talk at town history group's popular weekly café event

Councillor Alan Boad popped in to talk about his experiences with members of The Leamington History Group as part of its ongoing programme.
By Oliver Williams
Published 26th Apr 2024, 11:52 BST

Leamington Mayor Councillor Allan Boad has given a talk at a town history group’s popular weekly event.

Cllr Alan Boad popped in to talk about his experiences with members of The Leamington History Group as part of its ongoing programme.

The café invites group members and the public for coffee, history and chat at The Band Factory in Althorpe Street on Tuesday mornings from 9.30am to 11am.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Alan Boad with Margaret Rushton, the secretary of The Leamington History Group. Picture supplied.Leamington Mayor Cllr Alan Boad with Margaret Rushton, the secretary of The Leamington History Group. Picture supplied.
Leamington Mayor Cllr Alan Boad with Margaret Rushton, the secretary of The Leamington History Group. Picture supplied.
Each week the group has a different local speaker talking about their connections with Leamington's history.

Topics, to name a few, have included Memories of Archery Road, Polish history in the town and Leamington's women philanthropists.

Forthcoming topics will include Leamington's canal, the Sikhs of Leamington and the Leamington Hi-Line.

For the full programme and other group events including guided history walks around the town visit Leamingtonhistory.co.uk or the group’s Facebook Page.

