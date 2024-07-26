Leamington men will climb eight peaks in 48 hours for the Movember charity

Between August 8 and 10, Lee Stephens (right) and Matt Cooper (left) will attempt to climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen Y Fan to support the Movember charity. Picture supplied

A Leamington plumber and his carpenter friend have set themselves a gruelling two-day challenge to raise money for a men’s health charity.

Between August 8 and 10, Lee Stephens and Matt Cooper will attempt to climb the Yorkshire Three Peaks of Whernside, Ingleborough and Pen-y-ghent, Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, Snowdon, Cadair Idris and Pen Y Fan.

They are taking on the challenge to support the men’s health charity Movember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair have taken on some big fundraising challenges for different good causes in recent years.

In 2022 they completed eight challenges in eight months including a 54-mile ultra marathon, a 12-hour Tough Mudder and a 34-mile Spartan ultra run.

Last year they completed the Scottish Coast to Coast on foot, bicycles and in kayaks.

With help from their team including drivers Chris Williams and Anup Dave along with support from Sue Williams and Victoria Mulley, this year’s challenge will be their biggest to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lee said: “As big advocates for men’s mental health awareness, these challenges help us to cope with our own.

"Now it’s time to give back while enjoying what we do.

"Men’s mental health awareness is so important in these times.

"Prostate cancer is a huge killer, often left too late.

"No husband, father, brother, uncle or grandad is immune from either of these issues and that’s what Movember is there for.

"If you need to talk about either of these issues but don’t know where to start, go to the website.

"If we can put a spotlight on the issues and encourage just one person to get help then it’ll be worth it."