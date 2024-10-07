Leamington Morrisons store marks final location for charity's 54 cup challenge
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
On September 28, the store accepted the 54 cup, which had been travelling the country in aid of the supermarket’s charity partnership.
The cup had travelled to all stores in the country, with the stores raising funds for Together for Short Lives, which supports 54 children's hospices.
Stratford Morrisons’ community champion John Barrott accepted the cup from Evesham and took it to Warwick Castle with the Deputy Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Dani Hunter.
There they met Alex Pearson, community champion at Leamington’s Morrisons, her canine duo Archie and Chester and the deputy Mayor of Warwick Cllr Jackie D'arcy.
Once the cup was handed over, Alex and fellow colleague David walked to the store with the cup to be met by the Royal Spa Brass who played a fanfare to the team as they finished the challenge.
Alex said: "What an honour it was to have our store finishing the 54 challenge.
"We had a tough time organising the events in store but we did it.
"We are sadly coming to the end of our partnership with Together for Short Lives after three amazing years.
"It was great to walk the trophy up from the castle to store with Archie and Chester.
"The Midlands have raised over £43,000 – with Leamington raising over £3,771 – which is a fantastic total.”
Morrisons in Leamington is holding a final fundraiser for Together for Short Lives on October 12, where they will have have Team GB athletes Esme Booth, Emily Craig and Daniella Khan attending the store and taking on the Tour de Morri.