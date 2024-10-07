Leamington Morrisons store marks final location for charity's 54 cup challenge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morrisons supermarket in Leamington became the final location for a national challenge last month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On September 28, the store accepted the 54 cup, which had been travelling the country in aid of the supermarket’s charity partnership.

The cup had travelled to all stores in the country, with the stores raising funds for Together for Short Lives, which supports 54 children's hospices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stratford Morrison's community champion John Barrott brought the cup to Warwick Castle with the Deputy Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Dani Hunter. There they met Alex Pearson, community champion of Morrisons in Leamington, her canine duo Archie and Chester and deputy Mayor of Warwick Cllr Jackie D'arcy. Alex and fellow colleague David walked back to the store with the cup to finished the challenge. Photo supplied

Stratford Morrisons’ community champion John Barrott accepted the cup from Evesham and took it to Warwick Castle with the Deputy Mayor of Stratford, Cllr Dani Hunter.

There they met Alex Pearson, community champion at Leamington’s Morrisons, her canine duo Archie and Chester and the deputy Mayor of Warwick Cllr Jackie D'arcy.

Once the cup was handed over, Alex and fellow colleague David walked to the store with the cup to be met by the Royal Spa Brass who played a fanfare to the team as they finished the challenge.

Alex said: "What an honour it was to have our store finishing the 54 challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Pearson with her dogs Archie and Chester at the Leamington Morrisons store with the 54 cup. Photo supplied

"We had a tough time organising the events in store but we did it.

"We are sadly coming to the end of our partnership with Together for Short Lives after three amazing years.

"It was great to walk the trophy up from the castle to store with Archie and Chester.

"The Midlands have raised over £43,000 – with Leamington raising over £3,771 – which is a fantastic total.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morrisons in Leamington is holding a final fundraiser for Together for Short Lives on October 12, where they will have have Team GB athletes Esme Booth, Emily Craig and Daniella Khan attending the store and taking on the Tour de Morri.