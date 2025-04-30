Leamington MP calls Environment Agency to flies and odour residents meeting to “demand answers”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has written to the Environment Agency to demand they attend a meeting on the flies and odour issue that he says has “plagued parts of our towns for too long”.

Many residents in Heathcote, Warwick Gates and Whitnash have reported an increase in flies and odour since Spring 2023 with many believing the problem originates from a site regulated by the Environment Agency.

Matt Western MP first held a public meeting for residents in September 2023 after learning of the extent of the problem. Since he has raised the issue repeatedly with the Environment Agency and has met with Ministers from the previous Government and the current Government.

He says he is “frustrated” with the lack of action and that residents cannot be “continuously dismissed when there is very obviously a problem affecting residents’ day to day lives”.

Residents in Tachbrook Road are among many who have been suffering from the foul smell over the past two years

As residents approach their third summer of flies and odour, the MP has said he has written to the Environment Agency to demand they meet with him and residents “to provide answers”.

A date will be shared with residents once confirmed with the Environment Agency.

The MP has also said he is again taking the issue to Parliament and is applying for an adjournment debate on the problem.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

An adjournment debate is way for an individual backbench MP to raise an issue and receive a response from the relevant Minister.

Matt Western has shared that he is applying for the debate and will be asking impacted residents to feed in their experiences over the last two years so this can form part of his speech in Parliament.

On the debate, Matt Western said:

“I am beyond frustrated with this situation and I know residents are too.

"These two steps of a meeting with the Environment Agency and once again taking the issue to Parliament will give residents the opportunity to have their voices heard.

"It is unacceptable that this issue is threatening residents with another summer plagued by flies and odour.

“It is an issue I will continue to push on.

"Residents do not deserve to suffer any longer the foul odours and flies impacting on their lives.”