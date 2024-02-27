Leamington MP makes journey to India to open library in memory of former town mayor

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leamington MP Matt Western has travelled to India to open a library in memory of a beloved former town mayor.

Earlier this month, Matt Western travelled to Haryana to officially open the Mota Singh Library at the Gilly Mundy Memorial Community School.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mota Singh was a familiar name and face to many in Leamington.

A collage of photos from Matt Western MP's visit to India. Pictures supplied.

He was the first county councillor of Asian heritage in Warwickshire and the first to chair the council in 2000 before going on to serve as the mayor of Leamington in 2004.

He came to the UK in 1963 and settled in Leamington Spa which remained his home until his passing in 2021.

During those 58 years, he contributed hugely to the town and wider community including the establishment of both Leamington’s first Gurdwara (in 1967) as well as the SYDNI Centre - the extraordinary community centre in the heart of Sydenham.

Mota had three sons - Jas, Gilly and Rupee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sadly, Gilly died suddenly and unexpectedly in 2007 and in his memory, Mota established a charity school in India, named the Gilly Mundy Memorial Community School.

As a longstanding friend of Mota, Matt Western MP was invited by his family to visit the school and officially open the Mota Singh Library, established in Mota’s memory.

On Wednesday February 14, Matt Western officially opened the library alongside Sunita Duggal MP, who represents the area in India’s Parliament.

The school provides education for 940 pupils and was praised for its culture and teaching methods by Matt Western on his visit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt said: “It was a privilege to be invited to make this visit by Mota’s family.

Mota was an inspiring councillor, community leader, campaigner and representative for Leamington.

" His contribution to the town during his over 50 years here is undeniable.

"Almost three years on from his passing, his absence is still felt deeply by so many of us.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Mota was keen for me to visit the school and I always promised I would, but time was always against me.

"It was wonderful to see the incredible work they are doing, and it was privilege to be invited by his family to visit to see the school and open the library in Mota’s memory.

“The school is making huge progress and has a terrific team of educators as well as support staff.

"The pupils I met clearly loved their school and the opportunities it is providing to them.

“It was an incredibly moving and inspiring visit.

"I want to express my thanks to Mota’s family for the invitation and for all at the school for such a warm welcome.