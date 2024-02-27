Warwick and Leamington MP praises constituents’ efforts to support Ukraine in 2022 and 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

MP Matt Western has thanked the community in Warwick, Leamington, Whitnash and villages for all they have done in the last two years to support the people of Ukraine.

The whole community came together back in February 2022 to help coordinate support for Ukrainian families coming to the UK, organise aid to be sent to Ukraine and fundraise for ambulances to be delivered to the frontline.

A number of initiatives continue locally over two years on from the invasion, including a Ukrainian cafe, in All Saints Church in Leamington, run by young people from Ukraine and continued fundraising by the Polish Centre and LKQ Euro Car Parts, who delivered over 1,000 presents to children in Ukraine last year.

Matt Western showing his support for the aid for Ukraine efforts in 2022 and 2023.Pictures supplied.

Alongside the Christmas appeal coordinated by the Polish Centre and LKQ Euro Car Parts, they have now sent 20 ambulances to the frontline of Ukraine and are currently preparing ambulances number 21, 22 and 23 for the journey.

Mr Western drove one of the ambulances to the Polish-Ukrainian border in September last year, undertaking the journey with eight others over three days to deliver two ambulances, two Land Rovers and medical aid.

Members of the group, including Mr Western, handed over the vehicles at the border to Deputy Commander of the 45th Airborne Assault Brigade, Konstantin Oleinyk, and two other officers, who had travelled from the Donbas area to express their gratitude for the support received.

This time last year, Mr Western recognised a number of people and organisations that had contributed to the local support for Ukraine in his MP Awards.

Helen Aris, a local resident, who supported Ukrainians in finding refugee in Warwick and Leamington received an individual award alongside Dawid Kozlowski, from the Polish Centre, who has been integral in organising the aid being sent from Warwick District to Ukraine.

On the efforts in Warwick, Leamington, Whitnash and villages over the past two years, Mr Western said: “It has been inspiring to see how the local community has come together over the past two years to support Ukraine.

From supporting Ukrainians settle in as they first arrived in our towns and villages to massive fundraising efforts to send ambulances, vehicles and much-needed aid over to Ukraine, the efforts of our community have been incredible.

It was an honour to have the opportunity to drive and deliver an ambulance to Ukraine last year and I was so proud to highlight the amazing efforts of our community that made the delivery of these ambulances and aid possible.

“I want to say thank you to the thousands of people across our communities who have done so much for Ukraine over the past two years.

“Its impact is undeniable.

“I would also like to express my heartfelt support to the people of Ukraine who have made their homes in our towns and villages.

“We continue to see the dreadful impact of the war two years on from the invasion.