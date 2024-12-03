Leamington Mural Festival organiser launches website to enhance street art across Warwick district

Mercia Murals, the creative force behind the popular Leamington Mural Festival, has announced the launch of its new website which is aimed at “significantly enhancing the visibility and reach of public street art across the [Warwick] district, engaging residents, and visitors alike”.

The newly launched website showcases the growing collection of public murals and street art in Warwick district, provide an online map to help users explore off-the-beaten-track locations, highlight local talent and foster opportunities for artists and creatives and serve as a hub for event updates, commissions, and the broader activities of Mercia Murals.

Councillor Ella Billiald, Portfolio Holder for Arts and Economy at Warwick District Council said: "Murals capture a moment in time, enhancing hidden and forgotten spaces.

"The high-quality murals around Leamington Spa have captured the imaginations of many, promoting well-being through the use of street art maps, local walks and placemaking.

One of the murals in Leamington. Credit: Mercia Murals.

"Some of the murals have won national awards, making Leamington increasingly renowned for its magnificent street art.

"I am delighted that we have been able to support Mercia Murals in their work to raise the profile of public art."

The UK Shared Prosperity Funding provided by Warwick District Council has enabled Mercia Murals to purchase a domain name, five years of web hosting, two years of website updates and maintenance, and SEO commissioning, ensuring the platform’s sustainability.

Tim Robottom, co-director of Mercia Murals, and founder of Brink Contemporary Arts, said: “Mercia Murals is committed to enriching our community through street art.

“This website is a crucial step forward in making our work more accessible, celebrating local talent, and encouraging people to discover hidden gems throughout the district.”