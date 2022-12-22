Children from Leamington LAMP visited the home to perform a selection of Christmas classics for residents as they strummed their guitars, and encouraged residents to sing along to some of their seasonal favorites – including ‘Silent Night’, ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ and Last Christmas.

A care home in Leamington has celebrated the festive season in style with the help of some special guests.

Residents at Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, were joined by children from Leamington LAMP for a musical Christmas performance to help spread festive cheer at the home.

Leamington LAMP is an award-winning alternative provider of high quality education to young people with autism in Warwickshire, and operates funded projects in music and the arts.

Youngsters from Leamington LAMP entertained residents at Priors House to spread some Christmas cheer. Picture supplied.

The children visited the home to perform a selection of Christmas classics for residents as they strummed their guitars, and encouraged residents to sing along to some of their seasonal favorites – including ‘Silent Night’, ‘Jingle Bell Rock’ and ‘Last Christmas’.

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “We’re all looking forward to celebrating Christmas here at Priors House, and were delighted to be joined by children from Leamington LAMP for a special performance of residents’ best-loved festive classics.

"Intergenerational relationships can be incredibly fulfilling, as they give younger and older generations a chance to learn from one another.

"These connections can be especially helpful for older people as they can provide a sense of purpose and spark discussions about their childhood.