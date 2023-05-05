Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
5 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
17 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
18 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case

Leamington Muslims to pray for king and country in Coronation celebrations

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association is inviting friends and neighbours for celebrations at its Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyya Mosque off Adelaide Road at the Riverside over the Coronation weekend from Saturday (May 6) to Monday (May 8).

By Oliver Williams
Published 5th May 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 11:04 BST

Muslims in Leamington will be praying for king and country in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend.

The town’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Association is inviting friends and neighbours for celebrations at its Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyya Mosque off Adelaide Road at the Riverside over the Coronation weekend from Saturday (May 6) to Monday (May 8).

Read More
New all-year round community hub event is launched at church in Kenilworth
Most Popular
The Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyya Mosque in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.The Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyya Mosque in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.
The Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyya Mosque in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

The Mosque will be sharing food, running fun activities for children and making a donation to the Warwick District Foodbank as part of The Big Help Out campaign.

Zafar Bhatti, president of the association said: "We are inviting our friends and neighbours to join in the celebrations and pray that God grants His Majesty King Charles III a long life and that we can continue to live in peace under his reign.”

https://MuslimsForPeace.org.uk

Related topics:Charles IIICoronationLeamington