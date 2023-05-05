Leamington Muslims to pray for king and country in Coronation celebrations

Muslims in Leamington will be praying for king and country in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend.
The town’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Association is inviting friends and neighbours for celebrations at its Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyya Mosque off Adelaide Road at the Riverside over the Coronation weekend from Saturday (May 6) to Monday (May 8).
The Mosque will be sharing food, running fun activities for children and making a donation to the Warwick District Foodbank as part of The Big Help Out campaign.
Zafar Bhatti, president of the association said: "We are inviting our friends and neighbours to join in the celebrations and pray that God grants His Majesty King Charles III a long life and that we can continue to live in peace under his reign.”