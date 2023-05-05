Leamington Muslims to pray for king and country in Coronation celebrations

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association is inviting friends and neighbours for celebrations at its Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyya Mosque off Adelaide Road at the Riverside over the Coronation weekend from Saturday (May 6) to Monday (May 8).

Muslims in Leamington will be praying for king and country in celebration of the Coronation of King Charles III this weekend.

The town’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Association is inviting friends and neighbours for celebrations at its Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyya Mosque off Adelaide Road at the Riverside over the Coronation weekend from Saturday (May 6) to Monday (May 8).

The Baitul Ehsan Ahmadiyya Mosque in Leamington. Picture courtesy of Google Maps.

The Mosque will be sharing food, running fun activities for children and making a donation to the Warwick District Foodbank as part of The Big Help Out campaign.

