Leamington Night Shelter closes after 13 years of helping homeless people

Volunteers have celebrated the work of The Leamington Night Shelter after the decision was made for it to be closed after 13 years.

Founded by friends Margaret Moore and Chris Johnson, the voluntary service has helped to support vulnerable and homeless people in the town since 2009.

Among those to have worked as a volunteer for the shelter over the years is Leamington Mayor Nick Wilkins, who was himself homeless for a time.

Margaret Moore of The Leamington Night Shelter and Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins. Picture submitted.

Cllr Wilkins joined more than 40 other volunteers for the celebration.

The shelter, based at Radford Road church, had to close at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but, during this time, the service actively supported other local frontline organisations and individuals with no access to public funds with help with heating costs, laundrette bills, transport, passports, and food bank forms.

It also provided Easter and Christmas gifts.