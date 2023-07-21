Morrisons match funded the donations raised by Alex and the volunteers.

A night shelter in Leamington has been given a cash boost thanks to money raised by a walking fundraiser.

In April, Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson took on her second charity fundraiser for the LWS Night shelter which is based at the Radford Church in Radford Road.

Alex Pearson recently attended the LWS Night Shelter to present the team a cheque for £1,132.56, which was raised through a charity walk. Photo supplied

Alex was joined by a team of volunteers from the shelter and her canine duo Archie and Chester.

The team started off at the old premises and walked towards Morrisons before heading along Newbold Comyn and to Radford Semele. Once there the team walked back towards the new premises at Radford road.

Recently, Alex presented the LWS Night Shelter team with a cheque for £1,132.56 raised from donations, which were also match funded by Morrisons.

Alex said: “We were able to raise a fantastic £566.28 for the shelter which will go a long way to support the team and the people using the services. We will continue to support the amazing team and help raise funds and donate what we can"

Susan who took part in the walk and co-founded the shelter said: “We are so happy to have so much support from Alex and Morrisons as well as our community.

"We have seen an increase of people needing are services and having support from Morrisons donations and Alex's fundraiser it really does go along way, I cannot wait to see what is next.”