Leamington night shelter is bringing back its reverse Advent calendar to help the homeless

A night shelter in Leamington will be bringing back its reverse Advent calendar again for the Christmas season.

Back for the fifth year running, the LWS Night Shelter is again hosting its popular appeal, where an item is posted every day on their social media channels from December 1 to 24.

Each item will be something guests or the team at the shelter really need. The idea is for people to place the item asked each day for in a box - just like an Advent calendar but instead of getting something, people give it.

The LWS Night Shelter will be launching its reverse Advent calendar for the fifth year. Photo supplied

The box is then donated at the end of the 24 days and provides resources for the shelter to use all year round.

For those who would like the list in advance, you can contact LWS who will sent it out to you. To get in touch email: [email protected] or go to https://www.lwsnightshelter.org/contact and fill in the form.