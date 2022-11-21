Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Leamington night shelter is bringing back its reverse Advent calendar to help the homeless

This will be the sixth year that the initiative has run

By Oliver Williams
4 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 12:53pm
The LWS Night Shelter is running its reverse Advent calendar appeal for the sixth year running.
The LWS Night Shelter is running its reverse Advent calendar appeal for the sixth year running.

A night shelter in Leamington will be bringing back its reverse Advent calendar again for the Christmas period.

Back for the sixth year running, the LWS Night Shelter is again hosting its popular appeal, where an item is posted every day on its social media channels from Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 24.

Each item will be something guests or the team at the shelter need.

Most Popular

The idea is for people to place the item asked each day in a box - like an Advent calendar but instead of getting something, people give it.

Advertisement

The box is then donated at the end of the 24 days and provides resources for the shelter to use all year round.

Read More
Lights of Love will shine in Warwick again this year - remembering loved ones

To receive the full list in advance email [email protected]

LWS Night Shelter supports homeless and vulnerably-housed people by providing hot meals and food parcels.

Advertisement

It is aiming to reopen for overnight stays in the near future.

LWS Night ShelterLeamington