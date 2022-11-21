Leamington night shelter is bringing back its reverse Advent calendar to help the homeless

This will be the sixth year that the initiative has run

The LWS Night Shelter is running its reverse Advent calendar appeal for the sixth year running.

A night shelter in Leamington will be bringing back its reverse Advent calendar again for the Christmas period.

Back for the sixth year running, the LWS Night Shelter is again hosting its popular appeal, where an item is posted every day on its social media channels from Thursday December 1 to Saturday December 24.

Each item will be something guests or the team at the shelter need.

The idea is for people to place the item asked each day in a box - like an Advent calendar but instead of getting something, people give it.

The box is then donated at the end of the 24 days and provides resources for the shelter to use all year round.

To receive the full list in advance email [email protected]

LWS Night Shelter supports homeless and vulnerably-housed people by providing hot meals and food parcels.

