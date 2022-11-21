Lights of Love will shine in Warwick again this year - remembering loved ones

The dedication cards will be on display on the tree in the town centre until the New Year

The popular Lights of Love will be put on the Christmas tree in Warwick town centre again this year to celebrate and remember loved ones that have been lost.

The campaign, which is organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with Warwick Town Council, raises money for the Mayors charities and Myton Hospices.

Last year’s campaign raised £2,054 for the causes.

The popular Lights of Love will be put on the Christmas tree in Warwick again this year to celebrate and remember loved ones. Photo supplied

A spokesperson from the campaign said: “This year when so many of us have lost loved ones, it is comforting to know that they have not been forgotten.”

The campaign starts with the switching on of the tree at the Victorian evening on November 24 and there will be a carol service of dedication on December 11 accompanied by the Community Band and the Emscote and All Saints Junior school choir.

If anyone would like to place a card on the tree in the Market Square, there are leaflets in shops around town, or they can fill in the coupon in this week’s Courier.

This can be returned to Warwick Visitor Centre in Castle Street, Warwick Post office, Torreys or Claridges.

A suggested donation for a dedication card is £5 but cards will stay on the tree until the New Year.

Names of those remembered will be shown next to the tree, and on the Rotary website: www.warwickrotary.org.uk