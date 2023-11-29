Leamington night shelter launching reverse Advent calendar for the seventh year - here's how to get involved
A night shelter in Leamington is bringing back its reverse Advent calendar for a seventh year.
LWS Night Shelter, which is based at the Radford Road Church, will be starting its appeal on December 1, where the charity will be posting an image of an item they need on their social media channels every day until December 24.
The idea is that the item is placed in a box each day and the completed “Advent Calendar” is donated on (or close to) Christmas Eve.
A spokesperson from the LWS Night Shelter said: “It’s just like an advent calendar but instead of getting something, you give something.
"The Reverse Advent Calendar is our biggest annual appeal for goods, all of which are used in food parcels or in the running of the shelter and directly support homeless and vulnerably-housed people in the local area.
“Your donations make a huge difference to those in need and LWS thanks you for your support.”
The full list of items that are being asked for can be given in advance by going to: www.lwsnightshelter.org/Christmas
Items should be dropped off at Unit 2 Victoria Business Centre, Neilston Street in Leamington.
Drop off times are:
- Wednesday December 20 from 5pm to 6pm
- Thursday December 21 from 5pm to 6pm
- Friday December 22nd from 11am to 1pm
- Saturday December 23 from 11am to 1pm
- Sunday December 24 from 10am to 2pm
To see the daily posts on Facebook go to: https://www.facebook.com/LWSNightShelter
For more information about the LWS Night Shelter go to: https://www.lwsnightshelter.org/