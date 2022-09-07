Leamington nursery gains highest possible rating after its first ever Ofsted inspection

A Leamington nursery is celebrating after gaining the highest possible rating in its first ever Ofsted inspection.

Beechwood Childcare Ltd’s preschool education and daycare centre, for children aged from two years old during term-time, opened at St Patrick’s Catholic Primary School in 2019.

An Ofsted inspector visited the nursery in July and in their report they concluded: “Children thrive in this highly stimulating and awe-inspiring nursery.

Team members Amy Hawkins, Milly Whelan and Sam Medlicott of Beechwood Childcare Limited i Leamington celebrate the nursery's 'outstanding' Ofsted report.

"They arrive excitedly and benefit from the nurturing relationships they build with staff and key persons.

"They behave exceptionally well.

"Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) receive excellent support.

"The children make consistently rapid progress in their development and the staff are highly effective at finding out what children already know and can do.

“Parents speak extremely highly of the setting.”

The inspector added: ”The manager is keen to make unlimited and continual improvements in order to enhance children's experiences.”

Samantha Medlicott, the nursery’s manager, said it still has spaces available for all ages.

She said: “We are so incredibly proud of the nursery and little community we've created here.

"The team have put so much of themselves into this setting.

“We have families from lots of different backgrounds and countries, and feel privileged to be in a position to create such a loving, nurturing, inclusive environment that helps give them the best start in life.

"After the hardships caused by the pandemic beginning so soon after opening, it really makes it feel like it's all been worth it. "