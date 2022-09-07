Washing machines, shopping trolleys and 70 bags of rubbish cleared from Warwickshire rivers by Severn Trent volunteers

The clean up at the River Sherborne at Charterhouse, Coventry. Photo supplied by Severn Trent

Over the summer, volunteers from the water company donned their waders and hopped into canoes to clear debris and litter from more than three kilometres of the River Leam and River Sowe.

Forty bags of rubbish were cleared from a 2km stretch of the River Leam located close to Leamington Boat Centre.

Volunteers discovered a washing machine that had been fly-tipped in the River Sowe. Photo by Severn Trent

Volunteers also discovered a washing machine in the River Sowe as they were clearing a 1.2km stretch near to Church of the Risen Christ in Coventry.

The water company’s community champions also helped to remove a car bumper, a mattress, and two shopping trolleys from the River Sherborne at Charterhouse, Coventry, as well as ten bags of litter from the riverbanks.

The clean-up days are part of Severn Trent’s community champions scheme, established in 2017, which allows every member of staff to spend two working days a year doing voluntary work and further supports the company’s Get River Positive commitments.

Severn Trent employee and community champion Asmaa Khalifa volunteered on the River Sowe clean-up this summer, she said: “It was great to be able to take some time to get outside and help in the local community by clearing some of the rubbish that had been left around the river.

The clean up crew at the River Sherborne at Charterhouse, Coventry. Photo supplied by Severn Trent

“By the end of the day we felt like we’d made a real difference to that stretch of the river, meaning it can now be enjoyed by wildlife, as well as the local community.”