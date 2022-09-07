Patients in Warwick create artwork to remember NHS workers who died during the Covid-19 pandemic
The artwork is now on the outside walls of the hospital for staff, patients and visitors to see
Patients on the Ferndale ward at St Michael’s Hospital have created a series of artworks in memory of NHS workers who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The art psychotherapy group chose a marine theme and created more than a dozen underwater scenes for a permanent memorial.
The artworks were then photographed and printed onto aluminium sheets, and now adorn the outside walls of the hospital.
Art psychotherapist, Cheryl Portlock, who runs the art psychotherapy group at St Michael’s said: “Our patients showed compassion and selflessness towards others when they were unwell themselves.
"Participating in a collaborative project is significant for patients, it builds confidence to take on new challenges, sparks new ways to open imagination and can lead to creating something never conceived of doing alone.”