Patients in Warwick create artwork to remember NHS workers who died during the Covid-19 pandemic

Artwork has been installed at a hospital in Warwick to honours NHS workers.

Patients on the Ferndale ward at St Michael’s Hospital have created a series of artworks in memory of NHS workers who lost their lives during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The art psychotherapy group chose a marine theme and created more than a dozen underwater scenes for a permanent memorial.

The artworks were then photographed and printed onto aluminium sheets, and now adorn the outside walls of the hospital.

Art psychotherapist, Cheryl Portlock, who runs the art psychotherapy group at St Michael’s said: “Our patients showed compassion and selflessness towards others when they were unwell themselves.